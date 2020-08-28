BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Revenue clocked in at $13.85 billion, up 106.07% YTD: What’s Next?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] price plunged by -0.51 percent to reach at -$0.24.

A sum of 1718844 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $47.335 and dropped to a low of $46.71 until finishing in the latest session at $46.86.

The one-year BJ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.84. The average equity rating for BJ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $46.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 195.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 39.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BJ Stock Performance Analysis:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, BJ shares gained by 12.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.39 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.40, while it was recorded at 46.81 for the last single week of trading, and 29.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.89 and a Gross Margin at +18.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.42.

Return on Total Capital for BJ is now 14.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.06. Additionally, BJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] managed to generate an average of $6,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.10.BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BJ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 17.43%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,922 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,759,491, which is approximately 9.326% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,379,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.95 million in BJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $585.23 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly -35.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 23,291,590 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 23,658,188 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 100,764,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,713,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,257,849 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,829,087 shares during the same period.