Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Revenue clocked in at $946.30 million, down -8.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] price plunged by -4.53 percent to reach at -$0.33.

A sum of 3791893 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.38M shares. Antero Midstream Corporation shares reached a high of $7.27 and dropped to a low of $6.93 until finishing in the latest session at $6.95.

The one-year AM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.2. The average equity rating for AM stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AM Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Midstream Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.44 and a Gross Margin at +58.98. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.80.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 12.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.01. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of -$649,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Midstream Corporation posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -371.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,057 million, or 60.60% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 34,517,986, which is approximately -51.368% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,805,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.15 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $169.76 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly -0.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 74,296,949 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 65,097,582 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 156,610,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,004,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,409,649 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,942,484 shares during the same period.