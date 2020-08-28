Friday, August 28, 2020
Market

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Revenue clocked in at $66.47 billion, down -5.11% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] loss -0.27% or -0.04 points to close at $14.66 with a heavy trading volume of 1371207 shares. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Albertsons Companies to Host Interactive Webcast Series for Investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that it will be hosting an interactive webcast series highlighting key aspects of its business and showcasing its unique capabilities, offerings and initiatives to fuel future growth.

The new webcast series, “Albertsons Insights”, will begin on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 am ET with an overview of Albertsons’ labor relations and its participation in multiemployer pension plans. It will feature a conversation moderated by Melissa Plaisance, GVP – Treasury & Investor Relations with Bob Dimond, EVP & CFO and Dan Dosenbach, SVP, Labor Relations, followed by a question and answer session.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 1371207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for ACI stock

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI], while it was recorded at 14.68 for the last single week of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 13.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $2,926 million, or 55.30% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 158,656,650, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,416,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.06 million in ACI stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $62.45 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 199,600,937 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,600,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,600,937 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Popular Category