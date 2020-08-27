Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Revenue clocked in at $58.62 billion, down -55.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] price plunged by -2.32 percent to reach at -$0.57.

A sum of 28261429 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 47.64M shares. Wells Fargo & Company shares reached a high of $24.58 and dropped to a low of $24.04 until finishing in the latest session at $24.04.

The one-year WFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.11. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $29.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 113.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.05.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.27, while it was recorded at 24.11 for the last single week of trading, and 36.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.34. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.86.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 5.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.64. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $75,246 per employee.

WFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 3.84%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,964 million, or 69.70% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 303,977,610, which is approximately -4.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 286,306,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.88 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $5.71 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -26.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 804 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 176,119,472 shares. Additionally, 1,056 investors decreased positions by around 401,514,021 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 2,249,486,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,827,119,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,578,370 shares, while 213 institutional investors sold positions of 55,281,974 shares during the same period.