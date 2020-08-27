United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock Initiated by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $56

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] plunged by -$0.97 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.51 during the day while it closed the day at $34.25. The company report on August 18, 2020 that United Airlines Doubles Service Between San Francisco and Shanghai.

Adds two more flights between San Francisco and Shanghai, will operate four times weekly.

United Airlines today announced it will increase service to China from two to four weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport via Seoul’s Incheon International Airport. Beginning Sept.4, 2020, United will operate four weekly flights with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from San Francisco to Shanghai on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Customers traveling from Shanghai will return to San Francisco on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, Aug.19 on united.com and the United mobile app.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAL stock has inclined by 18.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.26% and lost -61.12% year-on date.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $10.27 billion, with 290.45 million shares outstanding and 289.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.00M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 23191805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $41.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAL stock. On April 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UAL shares from 37 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.89.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.17, while it was recorded at 34.58 for the last single week of trading, and 52.47 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +14.33. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.96.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.35. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of $31,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted 4.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,101 million, or 62.50% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 30,322,590, which is approximately -11.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,010,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $993.6 million in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $483.46 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -4.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

272 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 31,734,785 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 66,220,079 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 80,163,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,118,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,374,535 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 35,679,815 shares during the same period.