Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] Stock trading around $1.20 per share: What’s Next?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.51%. The company report on August 26, 2020 that TYME’s Oncology Research Reveals Potential New Oral Therapy TYME-19 in the Fight Against COVID-19.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTsTM), announced a potential new approach to treating COVID-19 using a metabolic agent, TYME-19. TYME-19 is a synthetic bile acid, a family of metabolic agents that the Company also uses in its anticancer product, TYME-18. Because of its expertise in metabolic therapies, the Company was able to quickly identify TYME-19 as a potent, well characterized antiviral bile acid and has performed preclinical experiments establishing effectiveness against COVID-19. Bile acids have primarily been used for liver disease; however, they represent a family of critical cellular regulators across cardiovascular, neurologic, and metabolic systems, with some also having antiviral properties.

TYME has partnered with physicians from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Weill Cornell Medical Center to design a trial for recently diagnosed, symptomatic patients. The proof-of-concept trial is expected to start as soon as customary trial site approvals are completed.

Over the last 12 months, TYME stock rose by 3.45%. The average equity rating for TYME stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.10 million, with 124.58 million shares outstanding and 61.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 389.38K shares, TYME stock reached a trading volume of 48452726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

TYME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, TYME shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2732, while it was recorded at 1.1900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2881 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyme Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -172.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.01. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,222,253 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

TYME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TYME.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 14.10% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,208,892, which is approximately 4.675% of the company’s market cap and around 40.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,524,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 million in TYME stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.64 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 4,187,526 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,020,861 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 12,581,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,790,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,347,438 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 285,210 shares during the same period.