The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] Stock trading around $1.41 per share: What’s Next?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] traded at a low on 08/25/20, posting a -7.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.41. The company report on August 20, 2020 that The Alkaline Water Company Adds Brand Marketing Leader, Rosie Cousino as Director of Corporate Marketing.

Rosie Cousino joins Alkaline88™with over 20 years of experience working with national brands, including Clorox, Del Monte Foods, Nature Made Vitamins, and, most recently, Medterra CBD. .

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announces that it hired Rosie Cousino as Director of Corporate Marketing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1422471 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at 6.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.99%.

The market cap for WTER stock reached $98.66 million, with 57.23 million shares outstanding and 41.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 1422471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WTER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has WTER stock performed recently?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.54. With this latest performance, WTER shares dropped by -28.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8772, while it was recorded at 1.5670 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2766 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.99.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

Insider trade positions for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.10% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,708,896, which is approximately -0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 534,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in WTER stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 854,708 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 287,135 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,737,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,879,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 819,915 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 181,164 shares during the same period.