Susquehanna slashes price target on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] – find out why.

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.51% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 27.66%. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Date.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) (“Rocket Companies” or the “Company”), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced the Company will issue its second quarter 2020 earnings on September 2, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30pm ET. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the call.

A live webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by registering online at www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2496925. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations site following the conclusion of the event.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.52 billion, with 92.23 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.50M shares, RKT stock reached a trading volume of 20934172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42.

RKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.66.

Insight into Rocket Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.29. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81.