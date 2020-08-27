Thursday, August 27, 2020
type here...
Industry

Susquehanna slashes price target on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Finance

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] is -9.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8 Inc. traded at a high on 08/20/20, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.56. The company...
Read more
Market

VeriSign Inc. [VRSN] Is Currently 0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
VeriSign Inc. gained 0.98% or 2.01 points to close at $208.16 with a heavy trading volume of 1008380 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

why Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.15

Brandon Evans - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation jumped around 0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.52 at the close of the session, up...
Read more
Industry

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] moved down -3.37: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Northern Oil and Gas Inc. plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.77 during the...
Read more

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.51% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 27.66%. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Date.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) (“Rocket Companies” or the “Company”), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced the Company will issue its second quarter 2020 earnings on September 2, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30pm ET. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the call.

A live webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by registering online at www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2496925. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations site following the conclusion of the event.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.52 billion, with 92.23 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.50M shares, RKT stock reached a trading volume of 20934172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42.

RKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.66.

Insight into Rocket Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.29. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81.

Previous articleWolfe Research lifts Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleMarket cap of Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] reaches 337.07M – now what?

More articles

Industry

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] moved down -3.23: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
CHF Solutions Inc. price plunged by -3.23 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 21, 2020 that CHF Solutions, Inc....
Read more
Industry

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Revenue clocked in at $58.62 billion, down -55.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Wells Fargo & Company price plunged by -2.32 percent to reach at -$0.57. A sum of 28261429 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Industry

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] Stock trading around $1.20 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Tyme Technologies Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market Analysts see Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gaining to $10.50. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Zynga Inc. loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $9.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19,...
Read more
Companies

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Revenue clocked in at $5.10 million, up 340.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Genius Brands International Inc. surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.25 during the day...
Read more
Market

Polar Power Inc. [POLA] Is Currently 16.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Polar Power Inc. traded at a high on 08/26/20, posting a 16.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.08. The...
Read more
Industry

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] moved down -3.23: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
CHF Solutions Inc. price plunged by -3.23 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 21, 2020 that CHF Solutions, Inc....
Read more
Finance

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Stock trading around $8.87 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
PG&E Corporation loss -2.63% or -0.24 points to close at $8.87 with a heavy trading volume of 18916414 shares. The company report on...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market Analysts see Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gaining to $10.50. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Zynga Inc. loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $9.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19,...
Read more
Companies

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Revenue clocked in at $5.10 million, up 340.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Genius Brands International Inc. surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.25 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category