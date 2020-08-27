Raymond James lifts Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] jumped around 3.74 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $144.94 at the close of the session, up 2.65%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 12.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRPT Stock saw the intraday high of $147.7363 and lowest of $142.0435 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 175.00, which means current price is +85.68% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 818.39K shares, SRPT reached a trading volume of 1906331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $193.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $185 to $167. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $183, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on SRPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRPT in the course of the last twelve months was 48.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

How has SRPT stock performed recently?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.87. With this latest performance, SRPT shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.51, while it was recorded at 143.54 for the last single week of trading, and 129.69 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.10 and a Gross Margin at +84.92. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -187.77.

Return on Total Capital for SRPT is now -34.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.13. Additionally, SRPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] managed to generate an average of -$962,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings analysis for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.20%.

Insider trade positions for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]

There are presently around $10,658 million, or 94.50% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,824,854, which is approximately 5.53% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,117,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in SRPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $778.58 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly 9.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 6,998,914 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 7,281,198 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 59,255,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,535,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,056,821 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,747,203 shares during the same period.