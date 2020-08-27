Thursday, August 27, 2020
Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] gain 11.41% so far this year. What now?

By Brandon Evans

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on August 21, 2020 that Rackspace Technology and Pure Storage Drive Multicloud Strategies for Customers.

Rackspace Technology ™ (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced key developments resulting from its partnership with Pure Storage™ (NYSE: PSTG), initially launched in February 2019. The collaboration solidified Rackspace as the largest global Managed Service Provider member of the Pure Partner Program.

Pure Storage is an IT pioneer that delivers customers an ultra-high performance, multicloud storage platform, allowing for a seamless data plane across on premises and cloud environments. The enterprise IT company delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations in an automated, storage-as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds.

A sum of 1241600 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.29M shares. Rackspace Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $18.75 and dropped to a low of $18.10 until finishing in the latest session at $18.26.

Guru’s Opinion on Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46.

RXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An

Insight into Rackspace Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.93 and a Gross Margin at +41.47. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65.

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

