Polar Power Inc. [POLA] Is Currently 16.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Polar Power Inc. [NASDAQ: POLA] traded at a high on 08/26/20, posting a 16.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.08.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16999809 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Polar Power Inc. stands at 25.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.18%.

The market cap for POLA stock reached $24.53 million, with 10.13 million shares outstanding and 5.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, POLA reached a trading volume of 16999809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Polar Power Inc. [POLA]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Polar Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2017, representing the official price target for Polar Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polar Power Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for POLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has POLA stock performed recently?

Polar Power Inc. [POLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.35. With this latest performance, POLA shares dropped by -24.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Polar Power Inc. [POLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 1.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.14 for the last 200 days.

Polar Power Inc. [POLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polar Power Inc. [POLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.05 and a Gross Margin at +19.67. Polar Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.31.

Return on Total Capital for POLA is now -17.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polar Power Inc. [POLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.41. Additionally, POLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polar Power Inc. [POLA] managed to generate an average of -$30,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Polar Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings analysis for Polar Power Inc. [POLA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Polar Power Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POLA.

Insider trade positions for Polar Power Inc. [POLA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.30% of POLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POLA stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 163,760, which is approximately 2.198% of the company’s market cap and around 61.71% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 56,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in POLA stocks shares; and KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC /IN/, currently with $60000.0 in POLA stock with ownership of nearly 47.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polar Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Polar Power Inc. [NASDAQ:POLA] by around 85,622 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 44,500 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 229,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POLA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,550 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 20,744 shares during the same period.