Piper Sandler slashes price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] – find out why.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] gained 1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $3.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Appoints John Shannon President and Chief Operating Officer.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use (RTU) injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that its Board of Directors has promoted John P. Shannon to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Shannon will be responsible for commercial operations, commercial development activities, finance, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical operations, and human resources. Mr. Shannon will continue to report to Paul R. Edick, who remains as Xeris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Under John’s steadfast leadership over the last three years, Xeris has dramatically evolved with the approval and rapid uptake of Gvoke® and the advancement of our clinical programs, supported by the expansion of our footprint and infrastructure to sustain future growth. Our recent successes are a true testament to John’s vision, persistence, and creativity,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “John’s notable track record supports this new broadened role, and we look forward to fueling greater progress as he champions our team to continually advance our mission.”.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 37.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $186.68 million with the latest information. XERS stock price has been found in the range of $3.77 to $4.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 4169090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

Trading performance analysis for XERS stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.73. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 43.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.59 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4495.96 and a Gross Margin at +1.51. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4613.52.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -135.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -279.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.89. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 403.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$621,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $126 million, or 72.10% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. with ownership of 4,172,459, which is approximately 29.08% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 3,178,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.52 million in XERS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.09 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 20.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 11,311,047 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,711,915 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 18,054,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,077,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,522,750 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 938,993 shares during the same period.