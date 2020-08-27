Piper Sandler Downgrade Chevron Corporation [CVX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.86%. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Chevron Invests in Nuclear Fusion Start-up.

Technology Ventures Team Identifies Zap Energy.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced a Series A investment in Zap Energy Inc., a Seattle-based start-up company developing a next-generation modular nuclear reactor with an innovative approach to advancing cost-effective, flexible, and commercially scalable fusion.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock dropped by -26.81%. The one-year Chevron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.3. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $157.80 billion, with 1.87 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.82M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 7440072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $100.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.11, while it was recorded at 85.60 for the last single week of trading, and 97.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +6.20. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.09.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 0.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.40. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of $60,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CVX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chevron Corporation posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -0.60%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103,988 million, or 66.60% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,899,273, which is approximately -2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,212,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.95 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.18 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly 2.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,138 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 55,491,905 shares. Additionally, 1,200 investors decreased positions by around 65,128,189 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 1,105,937,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,226,557,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,791,878 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 6,016,315 shares during the same period.