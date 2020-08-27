Phunware Inc. [PHUN] moved up 3.77: Why It’s Important

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.73%. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Phunware Provides Upwardly Revised Financial Guidance for Application Transactions Business.

Announces Customer Wins and Google Firebase Product Integration.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has upwardly revised the financial guidance previously provided for its Application Transactions business. The Company currently projects that its non-recurring media transaction revenues will increase by more than 60% quarter-over-quarter, with strong growth specific to new media sales wins on mobile.

Over the last 12 months, PHUN stock dropped by -27.63%. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.54 million, with 41.87 million shares outstanding and 38.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, PHUN stock reached a trading volume of 10199545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 110.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.73. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -28.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3737, while it was recorded at 1.1290 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0948 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc. Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.50% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,214,092, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 475,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in PHUN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.45 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 3,256,181 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,558,142 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,805,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,008,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,026,018 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 798,140 shares during the same period.