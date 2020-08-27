Thursday, August 27, 2020
type here...
Market

Market cap of Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] reaches 337.07M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Industry

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Stock trading around $1.42 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Verastem Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Finance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] Is Currently -2.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. loss -2.39% or -0.34 points to close at $13.87 with a heavy trading volume of 2818431 shares. It...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] reaches 5.51B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Zions Bancorporation National Association traded at a high on 08/24/20, posting a 4.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.04....
Read more
Market

Market cap of Tellurian Inc. [TELL] reaches 294.80M – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Tellurian Inc. loss -2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $0.92 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5,...
Read more

Trine Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: TRNE] jumped around 1.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.23 at the close of the session, up 10.75%. The company report on August 26, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE-TRNE).

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Trine Acquisition Corp. (“Trine” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TRNE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Trine, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Desktop Metal, Inc., (“Desktop Metal”), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions and result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Trine shareholders will retain ownership of only 12% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Trine Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Trine Acquisition Corp. stock is now 12.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRNE Stock saw the intraday high of $11.69 and lowest of $10.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.73, which means current price is +19.47% above from all time high which was touched on 08/26/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 136.38K shares, TRNE reached a trading volume of 19760892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trine Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.42.

How has TRNE stock performed recently?

Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.97. With this latest performance, TRNE shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.43 for Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TRNE is now -1.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] managed to generate an average of $682,258 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE]

There are presently around $287 million, or 79.62% of TRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRNE stocks are: OMNI PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 2,388,226, which is approximately -9.206% of the company’s market cap and around 24.67% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,179,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.47 million in TRNE stocks shares; and UBS OCONNOR LLC, currently with $21.95 million in TRNE stock with ownership of nearly -5% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Trine Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:TRNE] by around 4,108,236 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,749,620 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,706,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,563,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRNE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,815,057 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 323,266 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSusquehanna slashes price target on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] – find out why.
Next articleSlack Technologies Inc. [WORK] gain 34.48% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Market

Polar Power Inc. [POLA] Is Currently 16.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Polar Power Inc. traded at a high on 08/26/20, posting a 16.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.08. The...
Read more
Market

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is -42.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation traded at a low on 08/26/20, posting a -2.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.01. The...
Read more
Market

why Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.48

Edison Baldwin - 0
Bank of America Corporation slipped around -0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.56 at the close of the session, down -1.69%....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market Analysts see Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gaining to $10.50. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Zynga Inc. loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $9.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19,...
Read more
Companies

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Revenue clocked in at $5.10 million, up 340.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Genius Brands International Inc. surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.25 during the day...
Read more
Market

Polar Power Inc. [POLA] Is Currently 16.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Polar Power Inc. traded at a high on 08/26/20, posting a 16.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.08. The...
Read more
Industry

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] moved down -3.23: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
CHF Solutions Inc. price plunged by -3.23 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 21, 2020 that CHF Solutions, Inc....
Read more
Finance

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Stock trading around $8.87 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
PG&E Corporation loss -2.63% or -0.24 points to close at $8.87 with a heavy trading volume of 18916414 shares. The company report on...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market Analysts see Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gaining to $10.50. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Zynga Inc. loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $9.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19,...
Read more
Companies

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Revenue clocked in at $5.10 million, up 340.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Genius Brands International Inc. surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.25 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category