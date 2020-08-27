Market cap of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL] reaches 1.01B – now what?

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SHLL] loss -0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $38.70 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Hyliion and Dana Join Forces with Idealease to Demonstrate Hybrid System for Class 8 Vehicles.

Leading truck leasing company to conduct national tour of Hyliion’s hybrid powertrain technology for U.S. commercial fleets.

Hyliion Inc. (Hyliion), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, and Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN), a leader in commercial vehicle drivetrains known for its Spicer Electrified technologies, have launched a national program with Idealease to demonstrate Hyliion’s Hybrid Diesel Powertrain to Idealease customers. Idealease is North America’s premier full-service commercial truck leasing, rental and maintenance company.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. represents 29.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.01 billion with the latest information. SHLL stock price has been found in the range of $36.72 to $41.6895.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, SHLL reached a trading volume of 5726598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is set at 3.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SHLL stock

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.31. With this latest performance, SHLL shares gained by 104.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 285.84% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.50 for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.89, while it was recorded at 34.87 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SHLL is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL] managed to generate an average of $581,097 per employee.Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]

48 institutional holders increased their position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SHLL] by around 4,941,184 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 12,864,259 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,278,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,526,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,301,303 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 8,179,222 shares during the same period.