Market cap of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] reaches 20.02M – now what?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: PPSI] jumped around 0.95 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.35 at the close of the session, up 67.86%. The company report on October 7, 2019 that Pioneer’s One-Time Special Cash Dividend Enjoined by Superior Court of California.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a company engaged in the manufacture, sale and service of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment, has received an order of the Superior Court of California related to the case titled Myers Power Products, Inc. v. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., Pioneer Custom Electrical Products, Corp., et al., enjoining distributions to shareholders, including the announced one-time special cash dividend of $1.37 per share planned and, at the time of the court’s order, already in process to be paid on October 7, 2019. The ruling was issued after the close of business on Friday, October 4, 2019.

The Honorable Michelle Williams Court issued the injunction of the distribution. Pioneer intends to contest the matter vigorously. Due to the uncertainties of litigation, however, management can give no assurance that Pioneer will prevail on any claims made against us in any such lawsuit. As of the filing of this report, this action is scheduled for trial in the first quarter of 2020.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stock is now 3.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PPSI Stock saw the intraday high of $2.48 and lowest of $1.3601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.19, which means current price is +161.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 369.48K shares, PPSI reached a trading volume of 13458002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has PPSI stock performed recently?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.83. With this latest performance, PPSI shares gained by 63.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.49, while it was recorded at 1.67 for the last single week of trading, and 1.90 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.27 and a Gross Margin at +4.51. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.48.

Return on Total Capital for PPSI is now -30.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.77. Additionally, PPSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] managed to generate an average of -$126,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.70% of PPSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPSI stocks are: KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 764,490, which is approximately -10.559% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., holding 25,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59000.0 in PPSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $58000.0 in PPSI stock with ownership of nearly -1.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:PPSI] by around 59,464 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 703,569 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 161,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 925,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPSI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,573 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 161,944 shares during the same period.