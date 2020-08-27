Market cap of Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI] reaches 455.60M – now what?

Gores Metropoulos Inc. [NASDAQ: GMHI] loss -0.09% or -0.01 points to close at $11.39 with a heavy trading volume of 6060500 shares. The company report on August 24, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Gores Metropoulos Inc..

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (“Gores Metropoulos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GMHI) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held autonomous vehicle and lidar technology company Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar”) Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Gores Metropoulos will fold into Luminar and cease to exist, resulting in one publicly traded entity. The combined company has an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. The surviving entity will assume the Luminar name and will trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “LAZR.”.

If you own Gores Metropoulos shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

It opened the trading session at $11.70, the shares rose to $11.80 and dropped to $11.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GMHI points out that the company has recorded 7.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 358.98K shares, GMHI reached to a volume of 6060500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Metropoulos Inc. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 93.36.

Trading performance analysis for GMHI stock

Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.73. With this latest performance, GMHI shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.45% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.74 for Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 10.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GMHI is now -0.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI] managed to generate an average of $1,815,059 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI]

24 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Metropoulos Inc. [NASDAQ:GMHI] by around 3,737,840 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 6,171,027 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,564,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,472,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMHI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,653,527 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,742,140 shares during the same period.