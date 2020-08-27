Market cap of Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] reaches 497.16M – now what?

Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE: KODK] traded at a low on 08/26/20, posting a -6.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.31. The company report on August 27, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eastman Kodak Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Eastman Kodak Company (“Kodak” or “the Company”) (NYSE:KODK) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between July 27, 2020 and August 7, 2020, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 13, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11749247 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eastman Kodak Company stands at 14.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 35.63%.

The market cap for KODK stock reached $497.16 million, with 75.68 million shares outstanding and 61.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.49M shares, KODK reached a trading volume of 11749247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Kodak Company is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for KODK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

How has KODK stock performed recently?

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.00. With this latest performance, KODK shares dropped by -20.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KODK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.71, while it was recorded at 6.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.31 and a Gross Margin at +14.65. Eastman Kodak Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.33.

Return on Total Capital for KODK is now -12.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.85. Additionally, KODK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] managed to generate an average of -$18,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Eastman Kodak Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KODK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Kodak Company go to -12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]

There are presently around $68 million, or 14.60% of KODK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KODK stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 4,960,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,411,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.91 million in KODK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.41 million in KODK stock with ownership of nearly 155.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastman Kodak Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE:KODK] by around 2,161,537 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,562,535 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,031,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,755,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KODK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 695,891 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 793,200 shares during the same period.