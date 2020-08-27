Market cap of Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] reaches 34.59M – now what?

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BYFC] price surged by 13.46 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on August 26, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Broadway Financial Corporation.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Broadway Financial Corporation (“BYFC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYFC) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of equals with CFBanc Corporation (“City First”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, City First shareholders will receive 13.626 shares of BYFC for each share of City First common stock they own. In connection with the merger, BYFC will convert into a public benefit corporation.

A sum of 4720277 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.04M shares. Broadway Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $1.99 and dropped to a low of $1.58 until finishing in the latest session at $1.77.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadway Financial Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

BYFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, BYFC shares dropped by -3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0126, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5985 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadway Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.83. Broadway Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for BYFC is now -0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.34. Additionally, BYFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] managed to generate an average of -$3,219 per employee.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.40% of BYFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 314,815, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in BYFC stocks shares; and ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $23000.0 in BYFC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadway Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BYFC] by around 68,189 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 2,074,266 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,746,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYFC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,056 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,074,266 shares during the same period.