Market Analysts see Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gaining to $10.50. Time to buy?

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $9.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2020 that NASCAR and Zynga Bring Iconic Race Car to CSR Racing 2.

Players Can Unlock the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE NASCAR Race Car as Part of the Game’s American Road Trip Series.

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced an agreement with NASCAR to feature the iconic NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE race car as an unlockable car in the CSR Racing 2 (CSR2) American Road Trip Series. In the series, players compete in a coast-to-coast U.S. tour in celebration of American car culture. As a final reward, players can win the Camaro ZL1 1LE NASCAR race car for their collection.

Zynga Inc. represents 1.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.97 billion with the latest information. ZNGA stock price has been found in the range of $9.085 to $9.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.28M shares, ZNGA reached a trading volume of 16389735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on ZNGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 40.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for ZNGA stock

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.60, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.58 and a Gross Margin at +60.35. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.17.

Return on Total Capital for ZNGA is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.27. Additionally, ZNGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] managed to generate an average of $22,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynga Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 16.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

There are presently around $6,963 million, or 71.70% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,949,174, which is approximately 1.017% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 64,406,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.32 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $456.14 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly 9.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 111,073,261 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 107,989,920 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 541,928,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 760,991,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,177,463 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 27,575,198 shares during the same period.