Market Analysts see Halliburton Company [HAL] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] loss -2.11% or -0.34 points to close at $15.81 with a heavy trading volume of 8890605 shares. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Halliburton 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Monday, October 19, 2020, to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the third quarter 2020 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

It opened the trading session at $16.11, the shares rose to $16.255 and dropped to $15.775, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HAL points out that the company has recorded -9.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -272.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.83M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 8890605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $15.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for HAL stock

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.16, while it was recorded at 16.00 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.15 and a Gross Margin at +10.20. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.05.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.57. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of -$20,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halliburton Company posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to -10.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $10,065 million, or 73.70% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,057,511, which is approximately -2.625% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,439,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.54 million in HAL stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $772.08 million in HAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 61,528,625 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 89,727,033 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 485,354,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 636,610,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,544,757 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 24,620,000 shares during the same period.