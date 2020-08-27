Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Revenue clocked in at $18.32 billion, down -59.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] gained 0.44% or 0.09 points to close at $20.71 with a heavy trading volume of 6283025 shares. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Kohl’s Strengthens Commitment to Milwaukee Community with $1 Million Donation to Local Nonprofits.

Grants support Kohl’s overall diversity and inclusion strategy.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today it is strengthening its commitment to the Milwaukee community with a $1 million donation to five nonprofit organizations that serve diverse communities. As part of Kohl’s pledge to create an environment where everyone feels a sense of equity, where diversity is valued at all levels, and where inclusion is evident across our business, the company created a new Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) framework addressing three pillars: People, Commerce and Community. This new donation is one action the company is taking to further support Community efforts.

It opened the trading session at $20.55, the shares rose to $20.9701 and dropped to $20.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KSS points out that the company has recorded -46.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -90.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.58M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 6283025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $17.50 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KSS stock. On May 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 25 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.10, while it was recorded at 19.92 for the last single week of trading, and 30.69 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -13.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $2,704 million, or 85.10% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,940,819, which is approximately -9.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,908,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.62 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $157.15 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -1.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 22,671,207 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 44,088,026 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 63,800,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,559,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,175,365 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 6,182,421 shares during the same period.