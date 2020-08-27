Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] moved up 1.59: Why It’s Important

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] gained 1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $1.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NSP IDEX WINS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Ideanomics Inc. represents 237.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $345.70 million with the latest information. IDEX stock price has been found in the range of $1.25 to $1.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.24M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 4439353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 245.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5849, while it was recorded at 1.2740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8990 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $7 million, or 2.40% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,528,516, which is approximately 2720.973% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 596,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in IDEX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.64 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 4,166,819 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 10,194,565 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,775,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,586,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,781 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,938,793 shares during the same period.