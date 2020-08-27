Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain 70.21% so far this year. What now?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.8431 during the day while it closed the day at $5.77. The company report on August 21, 2020 that Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ – Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) (“Hecla”) announced today that a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecla has today acquired an aggregate of 1,881,896 Units (“Units”) of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (“Dolly Varden”), consisting of 1,881,896 Shares and 940,948 warrants, exercisable at C$1.10 per warrant. The subscription was completed pursuant to the Ancillary Rights Agreement which Hecla has with Dolly Varden, allowing it to maintain its pro rata shareholding in Dolly Varden. These rights were triggered when Dolly Varden agreed to a private placement with third parties.

Hecla Mining Company stock has also loss -2.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HL stock has inclined by 83.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 104.61% and gained 70.21% year-on date.

The market cap for HL stock reached $3.16 billion, with 525.24 million shares outstanding and 519.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.85M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 10977656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $2.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.70, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 46.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.30 and a Gross Margin at +1.03. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.76.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.54. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$61,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Company posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,665 million, or 57.50% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 48,518,037, which is approximately -3.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,266,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.5 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $224.35 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 1.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 18,375,639 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 39,254,288 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 230,904,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,534,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,507,723 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 9,467,299 shares during the same period.