For Sysco Corporation [SYY], Credit Suisse sees a rise to $65. What next?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] loss -1.20% or -0.7 points to close at $57.50 with a heavy trading volume of 4351371 shares. The company report on August 21, 2020 that Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on October 23, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2020.

About Sysco.

It opened the trading session at $57.50, the shares rose to $58.21 and dropped to $56.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYY points out that the company has recorded -17.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -121.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, SYY reached to a volume of 4351371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $50 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $64, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SYY stock. On April 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SYY shares from 88 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 49.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SYY stock

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.46, while it was recorded at 58.12 for the last single week of trading, and 63.56 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +18.72. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sysco Corporation posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 21.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sysco Corporation [SYY]

There are presently around $23,643 million, or 82.60% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,223,750, which is approximately -5.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,636,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in SYY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.65 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 7.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 543 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 53,437,309 shares. Additionally, 615 investors decreased positions by around 51,607,332 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 306,137,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,181,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,874,282 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 4,112,283 shares during the same period.