For BankUnited Inc. [BKU], Piper Sandler sees a rise to $27. What next?

BankUnited Inc. [NYSE: BKU] traded at a high on 08/26/20, posting a 7.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.60. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Lithia Motors Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; BankUnited & Trupanion to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, September 1:.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6166170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BankUnited Inc. stands at 5.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.04%.

The market cap for BKU stock reached $2.32 billion, with 92.40 million shares outstanding and 91.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, BKU reached a trading volume of 6166170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BankUnited Inc. [BKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKU shares is $24.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for BankUnited Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $16 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for BankUnited Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BankUnited Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75.

How has BKU stock performed recently?

BankUnited Inc. [BKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.48. With this latest performance, BKU shares gained by 35.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.93 for BankUnited Inc. [BKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.21, while it was recorded at 22.92 for the last single week of trading, and 25.44 for the last 200 days.

BankUnited Inc. [BKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BankUnited Inc. [BKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.93. BankUnited Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.97.

Return on Total Capital for BKU is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BankUnited Inc. [BKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.50. Additionally, BKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BankUnited Inc. [BKU] managed to generate an average of $198,363 per employee.

Earnings analysis for BankUnited Inc. [BKU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BankUnited Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BankUnited Inc. go to 9.64%.

Insider trade positions for BankUnited Inc. [BKU]

There are presently around $2,222 million, or 97.97% of BKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,178,111, which is approximately 8.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,746,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.17 million in BKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $173.68 million in BKU stock with ownership of nearly 39.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BankUnited Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in BankUnited Inc. [NYSE:BKU] by around 14,185,496 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 13,100,509 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 63,049,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,335,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKU stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,727 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,536,721 shares during the same period.