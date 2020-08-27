CohBar Inc. [CWBR] Is Currently -32.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ: CWBR] closed the trading session at $0.97 on 08/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.95, while the highest price level was $1.03. The company report on August 26, 2020 that CohBar Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,300,000 units at a price to the public of $1.22 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock and one warrant to purchase 0.75 of a share of common stock at a per share exercise price of $1.44. Each warrant will be exercisable for five years from the closing date of the offering. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $15.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about August 28, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,845,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 1,383,750 shares of common stock.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, and WBB Securities are acting as co-managers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.37 percent and weekly performance of -30.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 318.38K shares, CWBR reached to a volume of 6293371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CohBar Inc. [CWBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CohBar Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

CWBR stock trade performance evaluation

CohBar Inc. [CWBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.22. With this latest performance, CWBR shares dropped by -34.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.92 for CohBar Inc. [CWBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6587, while it was recorded at 1.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8972 for the last 200 days.

CohBar Inc. [CWBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CWBR is now -77.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CohBar Inc. [CWBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.25. Additionally, CWBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CohBar Inc. [CWBR] managed to generate an average of -$1,003,444 per employee.CohBar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CohBar Inc. [CWBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 9.90% of CWBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,179,131, which is approximately 355.326% of the company’s market cap and around 32.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 971,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in CWBR stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.35 million in CWBR stock with ownership of nearly 87.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ:CWBR] by around 2,480,221 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 27,613 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,958,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,466,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWBR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 734,267 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,113 shares during the same period.