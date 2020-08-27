Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Fluent Inc. [FLNT] – find out why.

Fluent Inc. [NASDAQ: FLNT] closed the trading session at $3.02 on 08/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.39, while the highest price level was $3.37. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Fluent Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended 2020.

Ryan Schulke, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter performance once again demonstrated the strength and diversification of our platform, as well as the macro benefits of Performance Marketing, which enabled us to meet and exceed our prior business outlook.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.80 percent and weekly performance of 17.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 62.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 174.61K shares, FLNT reached to a volume of 4948466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fluent Inc. [FLNT]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Fluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $8.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on FLNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluent Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

FLNT stock trade performance evaluation

Fluent Inc. [FLNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.51. With this latest performance, FLNT shares gained by 62.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.40 for Fluent Inc. [FLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Fluent Inc. [FLNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluent Inc. [FLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.37 and a Gross Margin at +26.03. Fluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.62.

Return on Total Capital for FLNT is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluent Inc. [FLNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.54. Additionally, FLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluent Inc. [FLNT] managed to generate an average of -$9,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Fluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fluent Inc. [FLNT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluent Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluent Inc. go to 40.00%.

Fluent Inc. [FLNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71 million, or 30.80% of FLNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLNT stocks are: WEBER ALAN W with ownership of 5,821,219, which is approximately 2.194% of the company’s market cap and around 19.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,223,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.76 million in FLNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.18 million in FLNT stock with ownership of nearly -0.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Fluent Inc. [NASDAQ:FLNT] by around 921,539 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,678,346 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 20,839,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,439,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLNT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 286,586 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 752,611 shares during the same period.