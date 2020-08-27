Brunswick Corporation [BC] Stock trading around $61.69 per share: What’s Next?

Brunswick Corporation [NYSE: BC] loss -2.42% or -1.53 points to close at $61.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1240221 shares. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Brunswick Corporation Announces Final Repayment of Revolving Credit Facility.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) continues to strengthen its financial position with a number of recent actions that have enhanced its liquidity and financial flexibility. After repaying $300 million of its revolving credit facility in June and July, today the Company announced that it will repay the remaining $85 million balance of this revolving line of credit on August 21. In March, Brunswick drew down $385 million of its revolving line of credit as a precautionary action in order to increase its cash position and to enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility during a period of substantial uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Brunswick recently received a strong endorsement of the Company’s performance and strategy when leading credit rating agencies Standard and Poor’s (S&P) and Fitch Ratings both revised Brunswick’s outlook to “Stable” and reaffirmed the Company’s investment-grade credit rating. .

It opened the trading session at $63.38, the shares rose to $63.60 and dropped to $60.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BC points out that the company has recorded 6.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 930.49K shares, BC reached to a volume of 1240221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brunswick Corporation [BC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BC shares is $79.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Brunswick Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $57.50 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Brunswick Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $34, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on BC stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BC shares from 70 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brunswick Corporation is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for BC stock

Brunswick Corporation [BC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, BC shares dropped by -11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Brunswick Corporation [BC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.01, while it was recorded at 62.99 for the last single week of trading, and 55.69 for the last 200 days.

Brunswick Corporation [BC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brunswick Corporation [BC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.66 and a Gross Margin at +26.25. Brunswick Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for BC is now 18.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brunswick Corporation [BC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.07. Additionally, BC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brunswick Corporation [BC] managed to generate an average of $2,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Brunswick Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Brunswick Corporation [BC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brunswick Corporation posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brunswick Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brunswick Corporation [BC]

There are presently around $5,313 million, or 96.04% of BC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BC stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 9,192,818, which is approximately 1997.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,510,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.35 million in BC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $416.23 million in BC stock with ownership of nearly -5.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brunswick Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Brunswick Corporation [NYSE:BC] by around 19,726,240 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 10,953,363 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 55,447,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,127,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,871,762 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,165,091 shares during the same period.