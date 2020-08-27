Box Inc. [BOX] Revenue clocked in at $716.90 million, up 7.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] jumped around 0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.03 at the close of the session, up 0.95%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Box Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter, which ended July 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. On that day, Box’s management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss Box’s financial results and business developments.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4866297, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID.

Box Inc. stock is now 7.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BOX Stock saw the intraday high of $18.06 and lowest of $17.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.09, which means current price is +108.68% above from all time high which was touched on 06/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, BOX reached a trading volume of 1287464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Box Inc. [BOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $24.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on BOX stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BOX shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BOX stock performed recently?

Box Inc. [BOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, BOX shares gained by 2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.91, while it was recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.80 for the last 200 days.

Box Inc. [BOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.03 and a Gross Margin at +69.04. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.73.

Return on Total Capital for BOX is now -47.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -536.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Box Inc. [BOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,898.92. Additionally, BOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,474.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Box Inc. [BOX] managed to generate an average of -$70,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Box Inc. [BOX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Box Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Box Inc. [BOX]

There are presently around $2,215 million, or 81.20% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,780,227, which is approximately -1.356% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,279,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.4 million in BOX stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $163.06 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly -22.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 23,128,937 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 19,651,091 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 80,061,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,841,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,468,782 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,393,607 shares during the same period.