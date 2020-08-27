Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Revenue clocked in at $8.40 million, down -47.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] closed the trading session at $0.65 on 08/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.65, while the highest price level was $0.6999. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Bionano Genomics Appoints Tech Executive Christopher Stewart as its Chief Financial Officer to Help Manage, Grow and Expand Bionano’s Global Business.

Chris Stewart joins Bionano from Tesla where he headed up the ultracapacitor business unit. Over his career, he has served in a number of executive roles in private and public commercial stage companies including as controller, V.P. of Finance and CFO. Chris’s breadth of operational finance experience will be a key to Bionano’s continued global expansion.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Christopher Stewart will join Bionano as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2020. Chris has a breadth of experience in finance, accounting, and strategic planning for commercial-stage operating businesses. He has overseen financial management for technology companies with both product and service models. Chris is also experienced in leading various business functions, including finance, IT, human resources, and investor relations, and has demonstrated leadership through major financing events and acquisitions. Additionally, he has in-depth operational knowledge of the semiconductor industry, which utilizes similar manufacturing processes and types of manufacturing partners that are used to make Saphyr chips. Scaling Saphyr consumable production and use is a cornerstone of Bionano’s growth plans, and improving the margins of Saphyr consumables is a key to Bionano’s path to profitability. We believe Chris’ experience in scaling revenues in high-growth tech companies and the semiconductor industry will contribute greatly to his service to Bionano as its Chief Financial Officer, and that this expertise will be instrumental to executing our business plan, including global expansion of our Saphyr business and service offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.39 percent and weekly performance of -4.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.63M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 9018421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -20.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6419, while it was recorded at 0.6522 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7396 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -255.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.34.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -120.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.80. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$307,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.50% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,546,184, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.41% of the total institutional ownership; BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH, holding 749,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in BNGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.23 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 76.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 2,838,938 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,252,706 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 219,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,871,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,122,251 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,705 shares during the same period.