Bernstein lifts Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] gained 1.82% or 0.79 points to close at $44.20 with a heavy trading volume of 14361135 shares. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Comcast to Participate in Goldman Sachs Investor Conference.

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), will participate in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Virtual Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:40 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $43.02, the shares rose to $44.36 and dropped to $42.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMCSA points out that the company has recorded 7.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.03M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 14361135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $48.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.73 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.70, while it was recorded at 43.55 for the last single week of trading, and 41.28 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.39 and a Gross Margin at +56.50. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.99.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.46. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $68,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 4.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $170,878 million, or 85.90% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 398,703,950, which is approximately -4.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 316,105,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.97 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.22 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 16.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 972 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 194,631,014 shares. Additionally, 940 investors decreased positions by around 177,049,943 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 3,494,347,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,866,028,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,596,373 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 13,579,914 shares during the same period.