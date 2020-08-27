Baker Hughes Company [BKR] is -41.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.83% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.84%. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Baker Hughes Announces July 2020 Rig Counts.

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for July 2020 was 743 down 38 from the 781 counted in June 2020, and down 419 from the 1,162 counted in July 2019. The international offshore rig count for July 2020 was 183, down 11 from the 194 counted in June 2020, and down 72 from the 255 counted in July 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for July 2020 was 255, down 19 from the 274 counted in June 2020, and down 700 from the 955 counted in July 2019. The average Canadian rig count for July 2020 was 32, up 14 from the 18 counted in June 2020, and down 89 from the 121 counted in July 2019.

Over the last 12 months, BKR stock dropped by -29.31%. The one-year Baker Hughes Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.22. The average equity rating for BKR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.84 billion, with 655.00 million shares outstanding and 654.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, BKR stock reached a trading volume of 5063151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $20.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $19 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 15.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baker Hughes Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.54.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 3.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.04. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of $1,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Company posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 2.47%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,077 million, or 96.60% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 377,427,884, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 90,324,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.17 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 19.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 52,409,473 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 49,300,059 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 900,064,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,001,774,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,207,038 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 10,602,086 shares during the same period.