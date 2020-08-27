Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Stock trading around $7.32 per share: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.21%. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series D Preferred Stock cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.46875 per share of Series D Preferred Stock.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series F Preferred Stock cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.434375 per share of Series F Preferred Stock.

Over the last 12 months, NLY stock dropped by -13.06%. The one-year Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.27. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.31 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.30M shares, NLY stock reached a trading volume of 8301365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $7.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.81 and a Gross Margin at +98.69. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.20.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now -1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 711.28. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of -$11,691,162 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

NLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,043 million, or 50.50% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,378,806, which is approximately -3.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 103,033,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $754.21 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $288.46 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -11.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 70,401,151 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 152,050,463 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 466,415,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 688,867,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,274,668 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 22,010,820 shares during the same period.