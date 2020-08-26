YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] is 67.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: YRCW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.59%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Holland Earns Two 2020 Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards.

Carrier Takes Top Honors in Expedited Motor Carriers and South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers Categories.

(NASDAQ: YRCW) Holland has been awarded two 2020 Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards in the Expedited Motor Carriers and South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers categories.

Over the last 12 months, YRCW stock rose by 98.14%. The one-year YRC Worldwide Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.75. The average equity rating for YRCW stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $235.83 million, with 53.28 million shares outstanding and 49.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, YRCW stock reached a trading volume of 4993344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YRCW shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YRCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for YRC Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for YRC Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on YRCW stock. On August 03, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for YRCW shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YRC Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for YRCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for YRCW in the course of the last twelve months was 1.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

YRCW Stock Performance Analysis:

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, YRCW shares gained by 69.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YRCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.49 for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into YRC Worldwide Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +0.22. YRC Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for YRCW is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.12. Additionally, YRCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 155.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] managed to generate an average of -$3,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.YRC Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

YRCW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -108.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YRCW.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72 million, or 33.20% of YRCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YRCW stocks are: FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 2,283,162, which is approximately -34.234% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,621,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.91 million in YRCW stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $5.53 million in YRCW stock with ownership of nearly -2.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW] by around 3,350,349 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 7,984,401 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,479,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,813,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YRCW stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,285,029 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 649,909 shares during the same period.