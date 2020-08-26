Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, up 498.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] price surged by 10.81 percent to reach at $1.78. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Workhorse Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Release Updates and Highlights .

A sum of 29521025 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.86M shares. Workhorse Group Inc. shares reached a high of $18.26 and dropped to a low of $16.11 until finishing in the latest session at $18.20.

The one-year WKHS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.2. The average equity rating for WKHS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $26, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock. On June 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WKHS shares from 4.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9650.55.

WKHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.62. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 15.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 409.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 327.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.99 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 16.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Workhorse Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6338.12 and a Gross Margin at -1452.17. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9868.98.

Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 250.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$458,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

WKHS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workhorse Group Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -70.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WKHS.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $410 million, or 22.20% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,212,103, which is approximately 265.556% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,604,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.41 million in WKHS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $30.56 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 146.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 11,824,310 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 5,110,450 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,578,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,513,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,807,377 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,590,610 shares during the same period.