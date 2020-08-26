Wolfe Research slashes price target on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] – find out why.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] gained 4.83% or 0.44 points to close at $9.55 with a heavy trading volume of 10129047 shares. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Huntington Mobile App Ranks Highest Among Regional Banks in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study for the Second Year in a Row.

Award reflects Huntington’s continued focus on listening to customers and delivering exceptional digital tools.

Huntington Bank (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) has claimed the top spot among regional banks in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row.

It opened the trading session at $9.20, the shares rose to $9.58 and dropped to $9.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBAN points out that the company has recorded -25.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.71M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 10129047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $10.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $9 to $10.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HBAN stock. On February 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HBAN shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.66.

Trading performance analysis for HBAN stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 9.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.13 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.25. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.73.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.14. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.55.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -1.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $7,132 million, or 75.60% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,429,386, which is approximately -4.332% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,799,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $819.39 million in HBAN stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $520.3 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 28.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 56,342,416 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 75,632,453 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 614,872,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 746,847,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,365,275 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 15,094,941 shares during the same period.