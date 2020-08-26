why Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $121.50

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] slipped around -3.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $112.82 at the close of the session, down -2.94%. The company report on August 24, 2020 that tZERO ATS Begins Trading the St. Regis Aspen Digital Security.

This Marks the First Time a Tezos-Based Digital Security Will Trade on a Regulated Platform.

tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that secondary trading of the St. Regis Aspen digital security commenced on the tZERO ATS, marking the platform’s first third-party security. In addition, this is the first digital security trading on a regulated platform that utilizes the Tezos Blockchain. The shares represent approximately 19 percent of ownership in the St. Regis Aspen Resort, a five-star, 179-room luxury hotel that is located in Aspen, Colorado.

Overstock.com Inc. stock is now 1500.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSTK Stock saw the intraday high of $113.20 and lowest of $104.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 128.50, which means current price is +4,359.29% above from all time high which was touched on 08/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, OSTK reached a trading volume of 5596616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $121.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $33 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $40, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on OSTK stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OSTK shares from 75 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 10.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 36.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has OSTK stock performed recently?

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 90.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1406.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 573.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.64 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.82, while it was recorded at 118.85 for the last single week of trading, and 22.96 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.57 and a Gross Margin at +18.10. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.23.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now -59.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.47. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of -$74,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.32.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Overstock.com Inc. posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

There are presently around $2,799 million, or 59.30% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5,001,789, which is approximately 35.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,986,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.97 million in OSTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $219.36 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 18.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 12,031,123 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,571,325 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,204,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,807,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,774,244 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 930,316 shares during the same period.