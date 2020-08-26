why Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [LINC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.08

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [NASDAQ: LINC] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.99 during the day while it closed the day at $7.87. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to Highlight Progress and Recent Achievements at the Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investor Conference.

Management to Conduct One-on-One Meetings on September 9th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a leading provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Meyers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be providing an overview of the Company, as well as recent progress and achievements, at the Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The conference will feature virtual one-on-one meetings with the Lincoln executives and institutional investors are invited to request meeting times.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation stock has also gained 10.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LINC stock has inclined by 101.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 184.12% and gained 191.48% year-on date.

The market cap for LINC stock reached $209.89 million, with 24.74 million shares outstanding and 23.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 157.54K shares, LINC reached a trading volume of 1494038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [LINC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LINC shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LINC stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation stock. On March 09, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for LINC shares from 11 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for LINC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for LINC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LINC stock trade performance evaluation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [LINC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, LINC shares gained by 43.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 184.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 297.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LINC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [LINC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 7.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [LINC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [LINC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.71 and a Gross Margin at +54.82. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.70.

Return on Total Capital for LINC is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [LINC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.78. Additionally, LINC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [LINC] managed to generate an average of $1,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [LINC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LINC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation go to 15.00%.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [LINC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $132 million, or 70.30% of LINC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LINC stocks are: HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,276,709, which is approximately -2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; PARADICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,539,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.98 million in LINC stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19.18 million in LINC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation [NASDAQ:LINC] by around 552,654 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 703,415 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 15,485,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,741,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LINC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 190,742 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 381,217 shares during the same period.