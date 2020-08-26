why Alteryx Inc. [AYX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $160.83

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] slipped around -1.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $109.96 at the close of the session, down -1.66%. The company report on August 24, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Alteryx, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 19, 2020 – AYX.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2020) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Alteryx, Inc. (“Alteryx”) (NYSE: AYX) between May 6, 2020 and August 6, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:.

Alteryx Inc. stock is now 9.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYX Stock saw the intraday high of $112.545 and lowest of $108.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 185.75, which means current price is +46.28% above from all time high which was touched on 07/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, AYX reached a trading volume of 3928493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alteryx Inc. [AYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $160.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $140 to $164. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $160, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 7.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYX in the course of the last twelve months was 468.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has AYX stock performed recently?

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.11. With this latest performance, AYX shares dropped by -32.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.81 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.60, while it was recorded at 111.96 for the last single week of trading, and 127.11 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.11 and a Gross Margin at +90.58. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.84. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of $22,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alteryx Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 30.50%.

Insider trade positions for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

There are presently around $5,547 million, or 96.80% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,875,980, which is approximately -8.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,574,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.99 million in AYX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $392.14 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly 24.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 8,793,003 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 7,893,909 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 33,754,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,441,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,455,439 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 877,831 shares during the same period.