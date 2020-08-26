United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] Stock trading around $18.21 per share: What’s Next?

United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE: UNFI] closed the trading session at $18.21 on 08/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.01, while the highest price level was $18.93. The company report on August 3, 2020 that UNFI Announces Long-Term Labor Agreement with Teamsters Local 414 in Fort Wayne.

Local 414 Ratifies Four-Year Contract with Benefit and Wage Terms in Line with Other Facilities in the Midwest New Contract Includes Language Updates that Provide Necessary Operating Flexibility .

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI” or the “Company”), North America’s premier and largest food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to a diverse and expansive customer base, today issued the following statement regarding the long-term labor agreement that it has reached with Teamsters Local 414 (“Local 414”) in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 107.88 percent and weekly performance of -10.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 180.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, UNFI reached to a volume of 1021491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNFI shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for United Natural Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for United Natural Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UNFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Natural Foods Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNFI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

UNFI stock trade performance evaluation

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.47. With this latest performance, UNFI shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.27, while it was recorded at 19.26 for the last single week of trading, and 12.55 for the last 200 days.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.73 and a Gross Margin at +13.02. United Natural Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for UNFI is now 4.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.79. Additionally, UNFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] managed to generate an average of -$18,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.22.United Natural Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Natural Foods Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Natural Foods Inc. go to -6.27%.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $815 million, or 84.80% of UNFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNFI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,271,910, which is approximately 2.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,099,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.08 million in UNFI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $76.78 million in UNFI stock with ownership of nearly 19.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Natural Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE:UNFI] by around 6,151,106 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 8,220,132 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 30,402,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,773,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNFI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,068,255 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,533,854 shares during the same period.