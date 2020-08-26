UBS lifts CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] traded at a high on 08/25/20, posting a 2.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $113.57. The company report on August 18, 2020 that CrowdStrike Store Continues Momentum With Diverse Applications That Bolster Unified Approach to Security Through the Falcon Platform.

Applications from Illumio, Obsidian and SecurityAdvisor address unique security use cases that support accelerated digital transformation for hybrid workforces.

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq:CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the addition of applications from Illumio, Obsidian and SecurityAdvisor to the CrowdStrike® Store. These new applications extend the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform by addressing unique use cases, offering customers flexibility in determining how to further fortify their security stance to meet the needs of hybrid workforces in the new business normal without requiring any additional agents on their workloads.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2802545 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stands at 4.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.36%.

The market cap for CRWD stock reached $24.63 billion, with 213.13 million shares outstanding and 148.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 2802545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $111.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $120, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on CRWD stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 90 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 200.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.92, while it was recorded at 111.50 for the last single week of trading, and 72.96 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.34 and a Gross Margin at +70.55. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.45.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -35.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$61,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $15,517 million, or 90.80% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,619,726, which is approximately 163.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,256,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $987.55 million in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 271.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 69,230,467 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 46,869,835 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 20,531,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,631,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 252 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,197,773 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 34,298,081 shares during the same period.