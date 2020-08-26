The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] Stock trading around $31.65 per share: What’s Next?

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HAIN] closed the trading session at $31.65 on 08/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.105, while the highest price level was $34.2112. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Hain Celestial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Profitability at the High-End of Company Expectations.

Strong Margin Improvement Through Continued Execution of Transformational Plan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.94 percent and weekly performance of -7.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 725.73K shares, HAIN reached to a volume of 3200652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAIN shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $26 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HAIN stock. On November 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HAIN shares from 28 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAIN in the course of the last twelve months was 125.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HAIN stock trade performance evaluation

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, HAIN shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.61, while it was recorded at 33.63 for the last single week of trading, and 27.81 for the last 200 days.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.36 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.17.

Return on Total Capital for HAIN is now 2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.09. Additionally, HAIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] managed to generate an average of -$9,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. go to -14.20%.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,186 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAIN stocks are: ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 15,996,598, which is approximately -24.074% of the company’s market cap and around 2.52% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,841,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.17 million in HAIN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $214.84 million in HAIN stock with ownership of nearly -3.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HAIN] by around 11,372,042 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 14,627,146 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 74,653,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,652,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAIN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,281,398 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,376,713 shares during the same period.