T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Stock trading around $115.41 per share: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] gained 0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $115.41 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2020 that It Pays (Literally) To Be with the Un-carrier — Full T-Mobile MONEY Benefits Extend to Sprint Customers.

Plus, T-Mobile MONEY adds up-to-two-day early paycheck availability and cash deposits.

What’s the news: Now that Sprint is part of T-Mobile, legacy Sprint customers can get ALL the benefits of T-Mobile MONEY: a no-fee, mobile-first, checking account where customers enrolled in perks can earn an industry-leading APY of 4.00% and Got Your Back overdraft protection. Plus, account holders can get paid up to two days early and make cash deposits.

T-Mobile US Inc. represents 1.24 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.34 billion with the latest information. TMUS stock price has been found in the range of $114.60 to $115.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.36M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 2321552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $132.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.44, while it was recorded at 115.24 for the last single week of trading, and 91.63 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.05. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $65,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to -1.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $72,382 million, or 49.90% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 131,041,623, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,761,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.28 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.9 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 16.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 584 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 301,820,188 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 48,421,962 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 276,934,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,176,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,186,912 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 10,293,567 shares during the same period.