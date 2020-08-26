RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] stock Upgrade by Brigantine analyst, price target now $12.50

RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ: RNWK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on August 25, 2020 that RealNetworks Announces Support for Acquisition of Rhapsody International, Inc. by MelodyVR Group PLC.

RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK) today announced its support for the acquisition of Rhapsody International, Inc., which does business as Napster, by MelodyVR Group PLC. RealNetworks is the majority owner of Napster, with an approximate 84% stake. MelodyVR Group PLC, the leading creator of live virtual reality music experiences, intends to combine its MelodyVR subsidiary with Napster to create a new differentiated entity. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Rhapsody and Napster have travelled a long and winding road,” said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO of RealNetworks and Chairman of Napster. “We first became involved with Rhapsody when we acquired Listen.com in 2003, and then Rhapsody acquired Napster in 2011. We are proud of our stewardship of this pioneering business and iconic brand, and grateful for the hard work by the entire Napster team to keep the torch alive all of these years. We’re delighted to pass the baton to Anthony Matchett and the innovative team at MelodyVR. We’ll continue to root for Napster and are pleased that we’ll be ongoing stakeholders in MelodyVR’s success.”.

Over the last 12 months, RNWK stock dropped by -17.18%.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.84 million, with 38.24 million shares outstanding and 22.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, RNWK stock reached a trading volume of 3484426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]:

Brigantine have made an estimate for RealNetworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2011, representing the official price target for RealNetworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealNetworks Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31.

RNWK Stock Performance Analysis:

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, RNWK shares dropped by -10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4204, while it was recorded at 1.3000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2165 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RealNetworks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.40 and a Gross Margin at +40.08. RealNetworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.62.

Return on Total Capital for RNWK is now -48.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.19. Additionally, RNWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] managed to generate an average of -$44,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.RealNetworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

RNWK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RealNetworks Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNWK.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 28.00% of RNWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNWK stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3,471,438, which is approximately -42.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,830,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in RNWK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.16 million in RNWK stock with ownership of nearly 20.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealNetworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ:RNWK] by around 672,497 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 5,420,255 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,522,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,615,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNWK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 312,411 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,207,743 shares during the same period.