Wednesday, August 26, 2020
One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] Revenue clocked in at $58.30 million, up 38.61% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

One Stop Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: OSS] price surged by 19.66 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on August 24, 2020 that OSS Receives $4.3 Million in DSU Purchase Orders for Military Radar Application as Follow-on to $36 Million Supplier Agreement.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has received two anticipated purchase orders of $4.3 million for OSS mil-spec data storage units (DSUs) to be fulfilled in the second half of 2020.

These purchase orders are in conjunction with the previously announced $36 million, five-year sole-source supplier agreement to provide mil-spec flash storage arrays for an airborne military radar application.

A sum of 1322126 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 420.85K shares. One Stop Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $2.81 and dropped to a low of $2.40 until finishing in the latest session at $2.80.

The one-year OSS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.33. The average equity rating for OSS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSS shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for One Stop Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for One Stop Systems Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

OSS Stock Performance Analysis:

One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.81. With this latest performance, OSS shares gained by 29.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into One Stop Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.58 and a Gross Margin at +33.28. One Stop Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.54.

Return on Total Capital for OSS is now 3.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, OSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] managed to generate an average of -$7,630 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.One Stop Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

OSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, One Stop Systems Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSS.

One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 27.60% of OSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSS stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 975,728, which is approximately -2.428% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 832,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 million in OSS stocks shares; and HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.09 million in OSS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in One Stop Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in One Stop Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:OSS] by around 134,495 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,184,014 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,922,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,241,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,113,803 shares during the same period.

