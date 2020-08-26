Northland Capital lifts II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ: IIVI] traded at a low on 08/25/20, posting a -1.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.06. The company report on August 21, 2020 that II-VI Incorporated to Participate in BMO Capital Markets’ 2020 Virtual Technology Summit.

II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will participate in the following event:.

BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2160202 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of II-VI Incorporated stands at 3.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.54%.

The market cap for IIVI stock reached $4.40 billion, with 91.08 million shares outstanding and 88.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, IIVI reached a trading volume of 2160202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIVI shares is $55.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for II-VI Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for II-VI Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $52, while Needham kept a Buy rating on IIVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for II-VI Incorporated is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for IIVI in the course of the last twelve months was 1257.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has IIVI stock performed recently?

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, IIVI shares dropped by -10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.18, while it was recorded at 42.90 for the last single week of trading, and 37.21 for the last 200 days.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.69 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. II-VI Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86.

II-VI Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, II-VI Incorporated posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IIVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for II-VI Incorporated go to 15.42%.

Insider trade positions for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]

There are presently around $3,763 million, or 88.10% of IIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IIVI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 11,508,373, which is approximately 10.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,121,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.77 million in IIVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $423.56 million in IIVI stock with ownership of nearly -3.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in II-VI Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI] by around 9,107,723 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 12,359,540 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 67,993,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,460,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IIVI stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,540,575 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 609,099 shares during the same period.