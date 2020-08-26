Market cap of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] reaches 5.51B – now what?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] traded at a high on 08/24/20, posting a 4.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.04. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Zions Bancorporation Breaks Ground on Corporate Technology Center in Midvale, Announces Major Donation to Support African American Students Studying STEM.

The campus represents the company’s long-term commitment to advanced financial technology solutions, economic growth and supporting local communities.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION), a $76 billion (assets) bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its 400,000-square-foot technology campus in Midvale, Utah today.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1650107 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at 3.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.28%.

The market cap for ZION stock reached $5.51 billion, with 163.54 million shares outstanding and 161.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, ZION reached a trading volume of 1650107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $36.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation National Association stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $33, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on ZION stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 11.65.

How has ZION stock performed recently?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, ZION shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.43, while it was recorded at 32.48 for the last single week of trading, and 38.32 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.06. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.15.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 9.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.70. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] managed to generate an average of $79,505 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZION.

Insider trade positions for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

There are presently around $4,814 million, or 91.10% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,747,987, which is approximately -5.269% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,471,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.06 million in ZION stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $341.32 million in ZION stock with ownership of nearly -1.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zions Bancorporation National Association stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION] by around 8,587,721 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 17,171,716 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 119,957,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,716,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZION stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,197,296 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,786,797 shares during the same period.