Market cap of SVMK Inc. [SVMK] reaches 3.26B – now what?

SVMK Inc. [NASDAQ: SVMK] gained 2.53% or 0.58 points to close at $23.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1128942 shares. The company report on August 11, 2020 that SurveyMonkey Launches Tech Partner Program.

Over 100 companies including Salesforce, Microsoft, Zendesk, HubSpot, MailChimp, Constant Contact, Gainsight, and Freshworks integrate with SurveyMonkey to help customers turn critical feedback into action.

SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced the launch of the SurveyMonkey Technology Ecosystem Program (STEP), an expanded partner platform that addresses enterprises’ growing and evolving needs to generate stakeholder feedback and channel it into direct action.

It opened the trading session at $23.02, the shares rose to $23.69 and dropped to $22.785, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SVMK points out that the company has recorded 24.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -153.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, SVMK reached to a volume of 1128942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVMK shares is $27.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for SVMK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for SVMK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SVMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SVMK Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SVMK in the course of the last twelve months was 57.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for SVMK stock

SVMK Inc. [SVMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, SVMK shares gained by 1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for SVMK Inc. [SVMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.18, while it was recorded at 23.12 for the last single week of trading, and 18.73 for the last 200 days.

SVMK Inc. [SVMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SVMK Inc. [SVMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.63 and a Gross Margin at +73.93. SVMK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.03.

Return on Total Capital for SVMK is now -11.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SVMK Inc. [SVMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.52. Additionally, SVMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SVMK Inc. [SVMK] managed to generate an average of -$60,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.SVMK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SVMK Inc. [SVMK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SVMK Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVMK Inc. go to -9.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SVMK Inc. [SVMK]

There are presently around $2,599 million, or 80.80% of SVMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVMK stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,197,610, which is approximately -5.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,433,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.8 million in SVMK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $261.56 million in SVMK stock with ownership of nearly 30.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SVMK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in SVMK Inc. [NASDAQ:SVMK] by around 18,763,339 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 12,132,673 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 78,830,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,726,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVMK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,169,121 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,555,329 shares during the same period.